CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Parkland College officials said they are estimating the need to reduce their workforce by 65 full-time employees.

This comes as the college faces financial impacts from COVID-19. They had offered a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) to reduce the expense of salaries and benefits for employees. However, Parkland President Thomas Ramage said participation in that program has been low. "To date, 11 individuals have taken advantage of this program, which amounts to just under $1 million in savings to the college."