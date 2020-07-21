Health department reports five new COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases between the two counties.

Officials said there were three new cases in DeWitt County. Those included a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s and 50s. The DeWitt man was tested after being admitted to the hospital for a non-COVID-related medical condition. He did not have respiratory symptoms.

The Weldon woman in her 80s was tested after being admitted to the hospital. He did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The Clinton woman in her 50s was testing because she was in close contact with another confirmed patient.

In DeWitt County, there are 16 recovered patients and eight active cases.

In Piatt County, there were two new cases. One was a Monticello man in his 20s and a La Place man who was also in his 20s. The Monticello man was tested prior to a scheduled procedure. He did not have any signs or symptoms.

The La Place man was tested after being in close contact with a confirmed patient.

In Piatt County, there are 20 patients who have recovered and 10 active COVID-19 cases.