Health department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, they said the patient was a man in his 50s. Officials stated he had underlying health conditions.

Additionally, the health department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County for the time period of August 13-19. There is a total of 1,824 cases in the county, including 20 deaths. Of those cases, 1,673 patients have recovered. There are four county residents with the virus that are currently hospitalized.

In total, there have been 133,990 COVID-19 tests performed in Champaign County as of Thursday.