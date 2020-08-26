Health department reports death of 39th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a man in his 90s. They said he tested positive for the virus on August 19.

Additionally, officials stated, “Due to an IDPH reporting error on August 1st and August 2nd, 25 positive cases that were previously reported will no longer be included in our totals.” There is a total of 1,719 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 39 deaths.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Of those total cases, officials said 1,104 patients have recovered.

Currently, 12 residents with the virus are hospitalized.