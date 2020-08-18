Health department reports death of 37th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28.

Health officials also reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 1,526 cases, including 37 deaths. Of those total cases, 896 patients have recovered while 587 are isolated.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

There are six county residents with the virus that are hospitalized.