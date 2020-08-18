Health department reports death of 37th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.
In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28.
Health officials also reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 1,526 cases, including 37 deaths. Of those total cases, 896 patients have recovered while 587 are isolated.
There are six county residents with the virus that are hospitalized.