Health department reports death of 36th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of a 36th resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 9. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the health department announced 30 new COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Thursday, officials said there were 1,381 cases in the county. Of those cases, 803 have recovered while 533 remain isolated.