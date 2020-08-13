Health department reports death of 36th resident with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of a 36th resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 9. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the health department announced 30 new COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Thursday, officials said there were 1,381 cases in the county. Of those cases, 803 have recovered while 533 remain isolated.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.