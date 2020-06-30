Health department reports death of 34th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported an additional resident that tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Officials said the patient was a woman in her 70s. They said she tested positive for the virus on June 25 and was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the health department reported seven new COVID-19 cases. Officials said there are a total of 431 positive cases in the county, including 34 deaths. Of those total cases, 340 have recovered.