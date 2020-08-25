Health department reports death of 26th resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of a 26th resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 70s.

Additionally, 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In total, there are 871 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 26 deaths. Of those total cases, 538 have been released from isolation while 292 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are 15 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

This infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

The Macon County Health Department will hold additional free COVID-19 testing at the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Testing is being conducted from August 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Masks are required. Tests will be done by nasal swab. Individuals with or without symptoms are able to get tested.

You must have a valid phone number to receive your test results. Those may take up to a week to be available. You are asked not to call for your results.

Testing is being done by the Illinois Department of Public Health.