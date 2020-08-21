Health department reports death of 25th resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported a 25th resident with COVID-19 has passed away.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional patients released from isolation.

This infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Officials said there is a total of 801 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 533 have been released from isolation while 229 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are 14 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.