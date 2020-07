LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported new COVID-19 positive cases as well as recoveries.

As of Tuesday, there are 19 positive cases in the county. The most recent positive patient was announced Friday. Health department officials said that patient is a woman in her 50s who is currently hospitalized in Springfield.

Of the 19 positive cases, 14 have recovered. There are no pending test results as of Tuesday night.