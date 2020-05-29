Health department reports additional COVID-19 death at Charleston Rehab

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said an additional Charleston Rehab & Healthcare resident with COVID-19 has died.

As of Friday, there are a total of 80 cases at that facility. Those cases are comprised on both residents and employees. The health department wanted to note not all employees live in Coles County.

In addition, the health department is reporting three new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s total to 127, including 15 deaths. Those numbers also include seven currently hospitalized, 58 recovered and 47 recovering.