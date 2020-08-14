Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, officials said six of those patients are being isolated in a residential facility. Those individuals are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. The health department has not released the name of that facility.

The three additional patients were individuals that were in their 40s, 50s and 70s. All were symptomatic except for the person in their 70s.

Health department officials said there is a total of 189 COVID-19 cases in the county, including one death. Of those total individuals, 87 patients have recovered.