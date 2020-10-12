Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases; additional testing opportunities

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases within the county.

As of Monday, there is a total of 1,721 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 36 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,523 people have recovered.

There are 159 people with the virus recovering in the county. Additionally, three residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials said Coles County continues to fall under the “orange” warning level. “We must work on following IDPH recommendations to prevent further mitigations,” said the health department. Also, they said there will be IDPH Mobile Testing sites set up at EIU’s campus and the Mattoon Peterson Park on October 14-15.