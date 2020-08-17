Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- We've told you about the saliva testing at the University of Illinois. It was developed by the university. Now, public health officials say that same test could be a possibility for the whole community in a few weeks. Currently, you need a university ID in order to receive a saliva test. The university is waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration before that can happen. The saliva test has already been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Until they have the go-ahead from FDA, the saliva test method can't be used at the Marketplace Mall testing site or at Carle or any other healthcare facility. All of those places are still doing nasal swabs. If you're tested with a nasal swab, you'll wait anywhere from 24 hours to seven days for results. If they offered saliva testing, you'd hear back within hours.