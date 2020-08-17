Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department officials reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
In a news release, officials said the patients are:
- A baby
- A grade school aged child
- Two people in their 20s
- One person in their 30s
- One individual in their 50s
- One person in their 70s
- One individuals in their 80s
- One person in their 90s
In total, there have been 263 positive COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including two deaths. Of those total cases, there are 34 people isolated at home.
There have been 16,079 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.