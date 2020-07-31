Health department reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The cases reported Friday include a 2-month-old who is asymptomatic and a person in their 70s who is symptomatic; both are isolating at home. Additionally, five people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are all isolated at a residential institution. Health department officials said this individuals are all from the same facility. Of those patients, all but one was asymptomatic.

The name of that institution is not being released.

Officials said there are a total of 84 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those positive cases, 62 patients have recovered.