CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Local health departments were caught off guard and confused by the Centers for Disease Control's latest COVID-19 testing guidelines. Some said that it directly contradicts the previous federal recommendations during the pandemic.

The CDC is now saying people exposed to COVID-19 who do not have symptoms do not need to be tested. The CDC did not explain why it made the change. However, one interesting thing to note is that key White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was not part of the decision-making process of this because he was in surgery during the guideline discussion.