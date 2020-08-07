Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

In a news release, officials said the patients include: a teenager, two people in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s.

While the teenager and the person in their 40s are isolating at home, the rest of the patients are isolating at a residential institution. The health department has not released the name of that institution.

One of the patients in their 20s as well as the individual in their 50s are both asymptomatic. The rest of the new patients announced Friday are symptomatic.

This graphic shows the Logan County Health Department’s COVID-19 database for the county.

In Logan County, there have been a total of 6,179 people tested in the county. Of those tests, 110 have come back positive and 6,069 negative. There have been 75 patients with the virus that recovered in Logan County.