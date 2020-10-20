Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were five additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19, the Logan County Department of Public Health said on Tuesday.

In a news release, the health department said those new patients included:

Age RangeNumber of PatientsSymptomaticIsolation Status
Teenage1SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
40s1SymptomaticHospitalized out of county
50s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
80s1SymptomaticHospitalized out of county

The health department said there is a total of 554 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, there are 39 that are active. There have been 510 people recover.

As of Tuesday, there have been 16,465 total tests in Logan County. Of those tests, 15,911 have come back negative.

