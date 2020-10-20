Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were five additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19, the Logan County Department of Public Health said on Tuesday.

In a news release, the health department said those new patients included:

Age Range Number of Patients Symptomatic Isolation Status Teenage 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 30s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 40s 1 Symptomatic Hospitalized out of county 50s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 80s 1 Symptomatic Hospitalized out of county

The health department said there is a total of 554 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, there are 39 that are active. There have been 510 people recover.

As of Tuesday, there have been 16,465 total tests in Logan County. Of those tests, 15,911 have come back negative.