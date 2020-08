MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Officials said the new cases range from those in their 20s to individuals in their 40s; all are recovering in isolation.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 2,087 Moultrie County residents that have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 64 have tested positive. There are 38 patients with the virus that have been released from isolation.