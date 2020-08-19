Health department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:

One person in their 60s that is isolated at home

One individual in their 50s in home isolation

One teenager in isolation at home

One additional person isolated in a residential facility

The teenager and the person in their 60s are asymptomatic. The person in their 50s is symptomatic. The health department did not specify if the person in the residential facility was asymptomatic or symptomatic.

On Wednesday, officials also announced 13 additional recoveries. In total, there are 209 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 110 patients have recovered.