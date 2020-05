SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said an additional person with COVID-19 has died.

They said the patient was a woman in her 80s. She tested positive for the virus on April 22nd. She was an inpatient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Additionally, the health department reported five new COVID-19 cases. In total, there are 343 cases, including 30 deaths. Currently, there are nine Sangamon County residents with the virus that are hospitalized.