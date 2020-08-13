Health department reports 20 COVID-19 cases at long term care facility

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 20 of which are associated with the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (SRHCC).

In a news release, officials said individuals who reside in Moultrie County include one staff member and 19 residents of the center. Their ages range from 20-80 years old. Five of those individuals are hospitalized.

Officials said the SRHCC notified all residents, family, staff and contacts. Per CDC requirements, all residents and staff have been tested. “All individuals who tested positive or were exposed have been isolated and quarantined for safety concerns. The facility continues to closely monitor all residents and staff,” stated officials. Visitation at the center is currently restricted.

The additional seven patients range from 1-60 years old. All of those individuals are isolated at home.

As of Wednesday, officials said 2,470 Moultrie County residents have been tested for the virus. There have been 99 that tested positive.