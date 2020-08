MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Additionally, they reported 25 more people have been released from isolation.

In a news release, officials said there is a total of 726 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 24 deaths. Of those total cases, 364 patients have been released from isolation while 322 remain isolated at home.

As of Friday, there are 16 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.