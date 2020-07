ILLINOIS, (WCIA) -- Yesterday, we told you that thousands of people dependent on unemployment money from the state in the wake of COVID-19 have been experiencing what the Illinois Department of Employment Security has been calling a "glitch."

Laid off or furloughed, thousands of people have called into IDES, trying to let someone know that their application for unemployment has been rejected. Some then try to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but find themselves rejected by the system again. They call in, experience a busy signal, and sometimes if they finally get through to a person, find themselves waiting on something to change for weeks.