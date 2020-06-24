Health department reports 16th positive COVID-19 case

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported their 16th positive COVID-19 case.

Officials said the patient is a man in his 70s. He is at home in isolation and is recovering.

While there are 16 positive cases in the county, officials said 13 of those patients have been released from isolation.

As more businesses and other establishments reopen, health officials are reminding patrons to do the following: