Health Department reports 16th COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said another resident with COVID-19 at Charleston Rehab & Healthcare has died.

Officials said there are 81 confirmed cases at that facility. These numbers are comprised of both residents and employees. The health department wanted to note not all employees live in Coles County.

Within the county, there are 129 confirmed cases. This includes 16 deaths, five residents that are currently hospitalized, 64 that are recovered and 44 that are recovering.