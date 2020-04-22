1  of  3
Breaking News
Coroner confirms Jeremy Wallace as man found dead in lake Police investigate after body pulled from lake $3 million bond for UI officer charged w/sex crimes
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,049 new COVID-19 cases; 98 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Health department reports 15th COVID-19 case

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois County has reached a total of 15 reported COVID-19 cases.

The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) said in a Tuesday press release a woman in her 30s has contracted the virus. They also announced that a seventh person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from isolation.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 14 cases of COVID-19:

  • A man and a woman in their 20s.
  • A man and a woman in their 30s.
  • Two men and three women in their 40s.
  • A man in his 50s.
  • A man and two women in their 60s.
  • A man in his 70s.

The release added ICPHD staff continue their investigations and will notify anyone they determined to be at an increased risk of exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.