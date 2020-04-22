Health department reports 15th COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois County has reached a total of 15 reported COVID-19 cases.

The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) said in a Tuesday press release a woman in her 30s has contracted the virus. They also announced that a seventh person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from isolation.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 14 cases of COVID-19:

A man and a woman in their 20s.

A man and a woman in their 30s.

Two men and three women in their 40s.

A man in his 50s.

A man and two women in their 60s.

A man in his 70s.

The release added ICPHD staff continue their investigations and will notify anyone they determined to be at an increased risk of exposure to the virus.