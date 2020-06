LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 case in the county.

Officials said the patient is a man in his 30s. They said he is symptomatic and at home in isolation.

This photo shows the COVID-19 database provided by the Logan County Department of Public Health.

As of Tuesday, there are 15 total COVID-19 cases in the county. However, of those total cases, there are 12 patients who have recovered.