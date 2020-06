IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department reported the county has a total of 151 positive COVID-19 cases, including five deaths.

On Wednesday, the health department released information on six of their most recent cases. Those included three men in their 20s, 40s and 80s; and three women in their 50s.

Of the total number of cases, 125 have recovered and been released from isolation. Two of those patients are currently hospitalized and 19 are still in isolation.