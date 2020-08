TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Officials with the Taylorville Community Unit School District #3 said they are modifying their fall plans.

They said students will start the school year with remote learning. The first day of school will be on August 19. "This initial remote period will tentatively be reviewed quarterly, with the first review conducted in the fall, continuing indefinitely until conditions dictate it is safe to return," said the district.