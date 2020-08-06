Health department reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of those patients, 13 are isolating at a residential institution. Health department officials are not releasing the name of the institution. The age ranges of those patients are between people in their 20s and 40s. Seven of those patients are symptomatic.

The 14th new case is a person in their 20s. That individual is symptomatic and isolating at home.

As of Thursday, 6,000 people in Logan County have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 105 people have tested positive while 5,895 tests have come back negative. Of those 105 positive tests, 71 patients have recovered.