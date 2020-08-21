Health department reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, officials said the patients included:

  • Two people in their 40s isolating at home
  • One person in their 60s at home in isolation
  • Nine people isolated in residential facilities throughout the county

Those in the residential facilities are both asymptomatic and symptomatic. The rest of the individuals are symptomatic except one of those in their 40s.

There is a total of 221 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 124 patients have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

