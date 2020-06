CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said another person in the county has died from COVID-19.

CUPHD officials said the patient was a man in his 70s. He had underlying health conditions. He is the 11th person in the county to die from the virus.

This comes after the health department announced another COVID-related death on Wednesday. They said the patient was a man in his 40s without any underlying health conditions.