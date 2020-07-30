Health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials said the patients consist of the following:

Two teens

Two in their 20s

Two in their 40s

Three in their 50s

One in their 60s

One in their 70s

Those patients include a married couple and the sibling of one person who tested positive earlier this week.

There are a total of 176 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including two deaths. Of the total cases, 130 have been released from isolation while 42 remain isolated at home.