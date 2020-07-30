Health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials said the patients consist of the following:

  • Two teens
  • Two in their 20s
  • Two in their 40s
  • Three in their 50s
  • One in their 60s
  • One in their 70s

Those patients include a married couple and the sibling of one person who tested positive earlier this week.

There are a total of 176 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including two deaths. Of the total cases, 130 have been released from isolation while 42 remain isolated at home.

This infographic from the Vermilion Co. Health Dept. shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

