CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A daughter and nurse is desperate to visit her father in-person. He's in a nursing home right now, where they are not letting visitors inside. All nursing homes in the state are under the same restrictions. Her father also has dementia. In the meantime, she feels he just keeps getting worse.

As a nurse, Julie Smith knows these people need to be kept safe, but she also knows the toll it can take on them when they're isolated. That's why she's willing to do whatever it takes to see her father beyond his window.