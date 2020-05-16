Health department issues cease and desist order to bar

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department said they served a cease and desist order to an area bar.

This comes after JB’s Hideout said they were throwing an “anti-corona” party on Friday night. In a Facebook post, bar officials said “Well the time has come to take a stand and we are not backing down. I hired an attorney and legal papers have been served. We have built one of the nicest bars in the area and miss all of our customers. We are open as of now per our attorneys order to proceed with the due process all weekend normal hours.” They continued to say they had already been threatened by the local village government, in which they replied, “until I have a court order or legal letter we will be open and the drinks will be flowing.” However, they did say if you are still, you are to stay home.

Officials said failure to comply with the order could result in their liquor license being revoked, order of closure or other liability.