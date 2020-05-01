Health department hears six complaints for not social distancing or wearing face masks

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Friday, Illinoisans must start covering their faces in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, per Governor’s JB Pritzker’s executive order signed April 30.

However, at least one health department in central Illinois has heard reports from their community of non-compliance with that order.

Jim Roberts, Director of Environmental Health for the Champaign County Public Health Department, said they received “about 6 calls about the lack of face coverings and/or lack of social distancing by customers and/or employees of stores.”

Other health departments in central Illinois did not report compliance issues. Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday afternoon they received no complaints, “just calls about where folks can try to get masks.”

None were reported in Macon County as well, according to Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley, as of Friday afternoon. Sangamon County Department of Public Health received no complaints either Friday, according to representative Jeff Wilhite.

According to Section 17 of the executive order, it may be enforced by state and local law enforcement pursuant to the Illinois Emergency Management Act.

Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers said in a Facebook post Thursday they will not respond to calls or make arrests for reports of people not wearing face masks. He said if a state statute is violated, police will still intervene.

For example, if a business owner asks an unmasked person to leave their business and they refuse, that individual could be arrested for criminal trespassing.

WCIA confirmed Friday the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department would apply the same policy as Lander’s.