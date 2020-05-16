Health Department gives guidance for reopening businesses

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department gave some guidance on what businesses should do when they are permitted to reopen to keep employees and customers safe and healthy.

First, anyone who is sick must stay home. LCHD officials said employees should check themselves for symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty breathing. They said employers should think about doing health checks prior to starting work. Everyone should also wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Officials said ready-to-eat foods should not be handled with bare hands. Everyone should also wear face coverings if PPE is not required.

When it comes to keeping surfaces clean, the LCHD said they should be disinfected regularly. These areas include door knobs/handles, display cases, check-out counters, and other surfaces. Officials said if possible, items like ketchup bottles, utensils, salt/pepper shakers and other “high-touch containers and items” should be switched with single service items.

Business owners are asked to restrict the number of workers and customers in dining areas, bars, kitchens, break rooms and other areas to maintain social distancing.

A business owners checklist is available on health department’s website or you can call the health department at (815) 844-7174 ext. 252 with any questions you have prior to opening.