Health department: Four new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials said the patients are individuals in their 20s, 50s and one who is in preschool. All patients except one of the individuals in their 50s is asymptomatic. Additionally, all patients are isolating at home in Logan County except for the preschooler who is in isolation outside of the county.

This photo shows the Logan County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

The county has a total of 32 COVID-19 cases. Of those total cases, 19 patients have recovered.