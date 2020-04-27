Health department reports four additional COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported four additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising their total count to 17 reported cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Monday three individuals in their 20s and a pre-schooler tested positive for the virus. All four are “related through family/marriage,” he added.

According to Toole, only eight individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have since been released from isolation.

In a Monday Facebook post, the Vermilion County Health Department stated only one of the 17 COVID-19 cases is hospitalized at this time.

“We wish all of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries,” the post added.

The Vermilion County Health Department previously reported the following 13 COVID-19 cases.

Three residents in their 70s

One resident in their 50s.

Five residents in their 30s.

Two residents in their 20s.

A teenager.

A pre-schooler.

