Health department clarifies COVID-19 cases total for Rantoul Foods

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported there are now 87 Rantoul employees that have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, officials said CUPHD and Rantoul Foods met on Wednesday, where they were first informed “three additional positive COVID-19 tests that were administered on May 9 were Rantoul Foods employees.” They continued to say these cases have been included in CUPHD reports since the test results had been given to the health department. However, they are now being counted as part of the total for Rantoul Foods. Officials said the delay was because of “discrepancies in contact information provided to the health department and the information Rantoul Foods had on record.” Those individuals were put under quarantine and unable to return to Rantoul Foods until they have met guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Officials said in that same meeting, they learned about an additional positive case for Rantoul Foods. They said the person was an employee who went on voluntary self-quarantine starting on May 3. “He developed symptoms on May 16 and was tested on May 17.” They continued to say that since his last day of work was on May 2 and he first developed symptoms two weeks later, “it is highly unlikely that he contracted COVID-19 at work.” He is now under quarantine. He will not be allowed to return to work at Rantoul Foods until he is released from quarantine.