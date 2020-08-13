Health department announces 3 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a news release, officials said those patients include two people in their 50s and one person in their 20s. All three are asymptomatic.

One of those individuals in their 50s is isolating in a residential facility. The other two patients are isolating at home.

This graphic show the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

As of Thursday, the county has a total of 180 COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, 86 have recovered.