Health department announces 26th COVID-19 death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced the 26th COVID-19 death in the county.

In a release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 60s. She tested positive for the virus on April 28. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Sangamon County. There are now 308 cases in the county. Officials said the age range of their cases include those from younger than 11 months to older than 100 years old. Sangamon County has has at least six children test positive for COVID-19. One of the most recent children to be diagnosed was a 5-year-old. Health department officials said the child is not hospitalized and one other person in their home has tested positive for the virus as well.