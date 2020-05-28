Health department: Additional Charleston Rehab resident with COVID-19 dies

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said an additional Charleston Rehab & Healthcare resident with COVID-19 has died.

Additionally, there was a new COVID-19 case at the facility. Officials said this brings Charleston Rehab’s total number of cases to 75. That number is comprised of both residents and facility employees.

In Coles County, there are 124 positive cases, including 14 deaths. Of those 124 cases, seven are currently hospitalized, 57 have recovered and 45 are recovering.