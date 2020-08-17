Health department: 7 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Macon County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

From Saturday through Monday, officials said there were 40 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, there have been 26 more patients released from isolation.

There is a total of 766 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 24 deaths. Of those cases, 390 patients have been released from isolation while 335 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are 17 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Monday, officials said there have been 22,444 tests done in Macon County.