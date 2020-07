LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Those cases included people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Of those cases, four were symptomatic. One of those symptomatic cases is an inmate at the Logan Correctional Center.

There are a total of 75 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those cases, 54 patients have recovered.