Health department: 56 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said 51 of those patients are both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals that are isolated in residential facilities in Logan County.

The other new cases include four individuals in their 20s and one in their 50s that are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. All of those patients are isolating at home.

There is a total of 166 positive COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those total cases, 77 patients have recovered.