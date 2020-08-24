Health department: 54 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday.

In a news release, officials stated there were 33 cases confirmed on Saturday, four on Sunday and 17 on Monday.

Officials said there is a total of 855 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 25 deaths. Of those total cases, 538 have been released from isolation while 278 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are 14 county residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

