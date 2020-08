SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The health department also reported 14 new recoveries.

In total, there are 1,434 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 36 deaths. Of those cases, 817 patients have recovered while 573 remain in isolated.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics.

Currently, there are eight residents with the virus that are hospitalized.