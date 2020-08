ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Some of you reached out to us, asking how COVID-19 cases in college students are being tracked. You wanted to know whether they're counted in the counties where they're staying or where their permanent addresses are.

For example, if an EIU student gives their permanent address for whatever reason, and it's not in Coles County, that could offset the totals. The good news is, through contact tracing, whatever health department they're working with will figure out where they're staying and contact the health department where they're currently living. The danger is that it takes longer.